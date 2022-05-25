UBS Group Lowers Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $21.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.
NYSE ANF opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $962.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.
About Abercrombie & Fitch (Get Rating)
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.
