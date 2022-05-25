UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Down 95.5% in May

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of UCB from €122.00 ($129.79) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

Shares of UCBJY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 31,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,409. UCB has a 52 week low of $43.98 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4413 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

