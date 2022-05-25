uCloudlink Group (UCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31st. Analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. uCloudlink Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 62.37% and a negative return on equity of 94.89%. On average, analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UCL opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of uCloudlink Group by 81.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

