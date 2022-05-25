UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Cut to $51.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.
UDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.
Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.36. 16,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 92.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $61.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average is $56.16.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
