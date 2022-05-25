UiPath (PATH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. UiPath has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UiPath to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of PATH opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68. UiPath has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion and a PE ratio of -9.67.

PATH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in UiPath by 1,049.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,576 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.