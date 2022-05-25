Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $466.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.23% from the stock’s current price.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.32.

Shares of ULTA opened at $342.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $317.13 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $394.80 and its 200-day moving average is $387.03.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.80. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 29.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

