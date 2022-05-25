Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $466.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.23% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.32.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $342.08 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $317.13 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.03.
In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after buying an additional 417,705 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 684.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,248,000 after acquiring an additional 265,822 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
