Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $466.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $342.08 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $317.13 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.03.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after buying an additional 417,705 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 684.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,248,000 after acquiring an additional 265,822 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

