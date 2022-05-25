UMH Properties (UMH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH):

5/10/2022 – UMH Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

5/9/2022 – UMH Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2022 – UMH Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

5/6/2022 – UMH Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – UMH Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE UMH traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.73. 11,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,618. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 103.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 421.07%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,087 shares of company stock worth $139,982 and have sold 8,710 shares worth $206,663. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $3,194,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in UMH Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 515,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

