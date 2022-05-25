Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the April 30th total of 260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,013,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UNICY stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 195,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.14. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

