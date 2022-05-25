UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) will report $500.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500.00 million and the highest is $501.11 million. UniFirst posted sales of $464.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.38). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $160.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.69 and its 200-day moving average is $185.44. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $156.04 and a twelve month high of $242.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.73%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

