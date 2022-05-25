Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) to announce $2.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.89. Union Pacific posted earnings of $2.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $11.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $11.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.22 to $13.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.48.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.09. 2,136,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.65. The firm has a market cap of $136.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

