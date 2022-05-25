United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. acquired 7,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 572.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,820,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,379,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $38,248,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.