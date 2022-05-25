United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) received a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UTDI. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.60 ($34.68) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €36.00 ($38.30) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

UTDI stock traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €29.65 ($31.54). 147,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a one year low of €26.24 ($27.91) and a one year high of €37.67 ($40.07). The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

