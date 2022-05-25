United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $628,830.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $9.44 on Wednesday, hitting $228.39. 828,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,190. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.61 and its 200 day moving average is $192.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $229.82.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.
About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
