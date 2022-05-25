United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $628,830.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $9.44 on Wednesday, hitting $228.39. 828,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,190. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.61 and its 200 day moving average is $192.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $229.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

