United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in May

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.33) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $980.00.

Shares of UUGRY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.52. 17,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,732. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.69.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

