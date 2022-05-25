United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in May

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.33) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $980.00.

Shares of UUGRY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.52. 17,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,732. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.69.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

