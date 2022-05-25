UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Lowered to $612.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $613.00 to $612.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s previous close.

UNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.13.

NYSE:UNH traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $500.71. 35,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.18.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,765. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

