Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UNVR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 9,966 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,987,673.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $291,320 and have sold 125,000 shares valued at $3,976,500. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

