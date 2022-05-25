Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97.
In other news, Director Robert F. Mccadden purchased 2,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.88 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $335,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.
