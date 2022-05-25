Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97.

In other news, Director Robert F. Mccadden purchased 2,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.88 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $335,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 139,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,949,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,403,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,949,000 after acquiring an additional 90,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,987,000 after acquiring an additional 83,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1,028.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

