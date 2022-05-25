Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) will report $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.36 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $13.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.44 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.91 billion to $14.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on UHS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.69.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,455,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,187,000. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $200,637,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $531,493,000 after acquiring an additional 502,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

