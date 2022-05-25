Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

ULH stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,179. The firm has a market cap of $706.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.90. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Urban acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $102,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 72.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $1,867,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,120 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 498,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 215.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

