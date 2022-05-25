Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.41 Million

Analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $79.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.00 million. Upland Software reported sales of $76.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $319.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.20 million to $321.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $330.28 million, with estimates ranging from $324.80 million to $338.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Upland Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.22.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,430,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 9,888.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 729,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 517,293 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,643,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,451,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

