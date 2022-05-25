Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.41 Million

Analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLDGet Rating) will announce sales of $79.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.00 million. Upland Software reported sales of $76.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $319.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.20 million to $321.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $330.28 million, with estimates ranging from $324.80 million to $338.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Upland Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.22.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,430,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 9,888.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 729,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 517,293 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,643,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,451,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Earnings History and Estimates for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

