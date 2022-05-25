Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Price Target Raised to $5.20 at HC Wainwright

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $5.20 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 91.18% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ:UROY opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Uranium Royalty has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 77.76 and a current ratio of 188.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $259.89 million and a P/E ratio of -68.00.
Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Uranium Royalty (Get Rating)
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake, Roughrider, Diabase, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
