Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Posts Earnings Results

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:URBN traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $17.99. 6,944,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,524. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after acquiring an additional 420,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,451,000 after purchasing an additional 802,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,382,000 after purchasing an additional 318,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,759,000 after buying an additional 380,216 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 464,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.79.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

