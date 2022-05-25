Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.41% from the stock’s previous close.

URBN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

