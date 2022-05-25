Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.41% from the company’s previous close.

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

