Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Lowered to $35.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on URBN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 51,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,524. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.