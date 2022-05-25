US Solar Fund Plc Declares Dividend of $0.01 (LON:USF)

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

US Solar Fund stock remained flat at $GBX 0.88 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday. 74,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,854. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.94. US Solar Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

US Solar Fund Company Profile

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

