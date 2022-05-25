Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in Usio by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Usio by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.
