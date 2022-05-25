Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
UTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
In related news, CFO Ajay Kataria purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $96,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cary Devore purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,305.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 52,399 shares of company stock valued at $717,337 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.
UTZ stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.08 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 75.86%.
Utz Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
