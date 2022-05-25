Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

NASDAQ:VCSA traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,547. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.56 million. Analysts expect that Vacasa will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

