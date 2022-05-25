Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Head to Head Comparison

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Super Group and Vail Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.56 billion 2.51 $279.07 million N/A N/A Vail Resorts $1.91 billion 5.05 $127.85 million $5.26 45.18

Super Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vail Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group and Vail Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group N/A 215.53% 47.49% Vail Resorts 10.02% 11.91% 3.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Vail Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Super Group has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vail Resorts has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Super Group and Vail Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vail Resorts 0 5 3 0 2.38

Super Group presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.10%. Vail Resorts has a consensus price target of $328.14, indicating a potential upside of 38.08%. Given Super Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Super Group is more favorable than Vail Resorts.

Summary

Super Group beats Vail Resorts on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Super Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums, and other lodging properties under the RockResorts brand; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

