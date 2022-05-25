Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLEEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valeo from €23.00 ($24.47) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Valeo from €23.00 ($24.47) to €19.00 ($20.21) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valeo from €35.00 ($37.23) to €25.00 ($26.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Valeo from €23.00 ($24.47) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Valeo alerts:

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $17.53.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.