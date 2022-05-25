Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,400 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the April 30th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,974,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,233,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,108,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,806,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622,676 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,759,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,964,000 after purchasing an additional 248,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,491,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,993,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,691,000 after purchasing an additional 215,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.75. 21,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,373. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

