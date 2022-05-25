Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Rating) to post $160,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $190,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $1.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.24 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.21% and a negative net margin of 4,894.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on VBLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $112.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. DLD Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

