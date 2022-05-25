Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the April 30th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VASO traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 375,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Vaso has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.58.

Vaso Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

