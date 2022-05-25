Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Paul Sauer Sells 3,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $78,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,073.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

NASDAQ PCVX traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 144,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.41. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

