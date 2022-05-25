Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Shares of VAXX stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. 609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,615. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vaxxinity has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vaxxinity will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mei Mei Hu acquired 8,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $27,088.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,593,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,869,939.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc acquired 18,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $62,462.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,611,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,059,878.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,950 shares of company stock worth $106,759.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAXX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. 15.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxxinity (VAXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.