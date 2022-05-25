Veeva Systems (VEEV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect Veeva Systems to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VEEV opened at $157.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.28 and a 200 day moving average of $225.41. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 24.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 274.3% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.44.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

