Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VLDR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.57.

Shares of VLDR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. 42,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791,058. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 440.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $18,420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 7,619,956 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $15,239,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $275,400 and have sold 25,769,939 shares valued at $59,463,022. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 327.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 83,518 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 654.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at about $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

