Ventas, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Ventas has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 473.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,970. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.39. Ventas has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 41.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

