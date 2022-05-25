Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENAR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VENAR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,924. Venus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.72.
