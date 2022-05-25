Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verano from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Verano alerts:

Verano stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 203,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,521. Verano has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, and retail license of cannabis in Illinois, Florida, Arizona, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verano (VRNOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.