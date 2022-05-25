Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,759,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.