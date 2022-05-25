Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRCA stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,731. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.96.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 149,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 117,442 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 466.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 77,590 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.