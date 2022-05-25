Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $14.79.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 149,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 117,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 466.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 77,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 25,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.