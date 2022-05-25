Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $14.79.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 149,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 117,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 466.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 77,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 25,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
