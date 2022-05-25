VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Short Interest Down 78.2% in May

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the April 30th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VersaBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get VersaBank alerts:

Shares of VersaBank stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,851. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $244.50 million and a PE ratio of 12.04.

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). VersaBank had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 million. Research analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VersaBank in the 1st quarter valued at $3,863,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in VersaBank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 319,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of VersaBank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,291,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of VersaBank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank Company Profile (Get Rating)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.