VersaBank (VBNK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect VersaBank to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). VersaBank had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 million. On average, analysts expect VersaBank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VBNK opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. VersaBank has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $14.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.50 million and a P/E ratio of 12.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VersaBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VersaBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of VersaBank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of VersaBank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VersaBank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in VersaBank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

