Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 17,600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,743,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VRUS traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,845,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,709. Verus International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.16.

Get Verus International alerts:

Verus International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verus International, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the supply of consumer food products. The company was formerly known as RealBiz Media Group, Inc and changed its name to Verus International, Inc in October 2018. Verus International, Inc was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.