Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 17,600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,743,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS VRUS traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,845,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,709. Verus International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.16.
Verus International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verus International (VRUS)
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Verus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.