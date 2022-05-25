Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 1,381.3% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEXTF traded down 0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,979. Vext Science has a 12 month low of 0.27 and a 12 month high of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.40.

Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported 0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.01.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Vext Science from C$1.70 to C$1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

