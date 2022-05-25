VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 661.3% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 539.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.
Shares of CFO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,618. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.42. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $68.19 and a 1-year high of $78.15.
